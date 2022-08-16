NATA 2022 Phase 3 result today: Here’s how to check marks

NATA Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (COA) will declare the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase III today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website – nata.in.

This year, the exam for the third test was held on August 7. It was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format at 137 locations throughout the country and seven abroad locations. A total of 17,981 students registered for the test out which 12,527 candidates appeared for the third test.

NATA 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, such as application ID, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Login and your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future purposes

The NATA scorecard will include the candidate’s position as well as the overall marks earned in the entrance exam.

As mentioned in NATA Brochure, in case a candidate appears for two tests, best of the two scores shall be taken as the valid score and in the case of three attempts, the average of the two best scores shall be taken as valid score.