scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

NATA 2022 Phase 3 result today: Here’s how to check marks

NATA 2022 result: This year, the exam for the third test was held on August 7. It was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format at 137 locations throughout the country and seven abroad locations.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 16, 2022 10:15:47 am
NATA result 2022Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website – nata.in. (Representative image)

NATA Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (COA) will declare the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase III today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website – nata.in

Read |NEET UG Result, CUET and JEE 2022: Here are the key dates in education calendar

This year, the exam for the third test was held on August 7. It was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format at 137 locations throughout the country and seven abroad locations. A total of 17,981 students registered for the test out which 12,527 candidates appeared for the third test.

NATA 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website at nata.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, such as application ID, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Login and your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future purposes

The NATA scorecard will include the candidate’s position as well as the overall marks earned in the entrance exam.

Advertisement

As mentioned in NATA Brochure, in case a candidate appears for two tests, best of the two scores shall be taken as the valid score and in the case of three attempts, the average of the two best scores shall be taken as valid score. 

 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 10:13:20 am

Most Popular

1

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

2

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations: Comparative look at state laws
Political Pulse

Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations: Comparative look at state laws

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai
Know Your City

Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement