NATA 2022 Phase 2 result declared: Here’s how to check score

NATA Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (COA) has declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase II. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website – nata.in.

This year, the exam for the second session was held on July 7. It was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format at 137 locations throughout the country and seven abroad locations. The exam lasted 180 minutes and consisted of 125 questions in total.

NATA 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, such as application ID, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Login and your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future purposes

The NATA scorecard will include the candidate’s position as well as the overall marks earned in the entrance exam.

The first session was conducted on June 12 at 134 centres in the country and six international centres. Out of total 12,360 registered candidates for the first test, 11074 candidates appeared for the exam.

Candidates who opt to take both the first and second tests should be aware that the CoA has issued separate scorecards for each test. It should be noted that the first exam’s scores will be added to the scorecard for the second exam. The highest result in each examination will be taken into consideration for admission to the B Arch programme for students who have taken both exams.