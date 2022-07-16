NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result declared: Here’s how to check

The Council of Architecture (COA) declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase II on July 15. Candidates can check their result at the official website- nata.in.

The exam for the second session was held on July 7, 2022. The exam was conducted across 137 centres in the country and 7 international centres in a Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. The NATA scorecard contains the candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam.

NATA 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result

The exam was conducted for the duration of 180 minutes containing a total of 125 questions. Candidates who choose to take both the first and second test must know that the CoA has given distinct scorecards for each test.

The marks from the first exam is included in the second test’s scorecard. For candidates who have taken both tests, the best score in each test will be considered the valid score for admission to the B Arch programme.