scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Result declared: Here’s how to check

NATA 2022 result: Candidates can check their result at the official website- nata.in. The exam for the second session was held on July 7.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 1:10:41 pm
NATA Phase 2 resultsNATA Phase 2 2022 results are out, Candidates can check on nata.in (File Photo/Representational)

The Council of Architecture (COA) declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase II on July 15. Candidates can check their result at the official website- nata.in

Read |CUET UG 2022, Day 1: At Pune exam centre, a father’s love for daughter brings him to write entrance test

The exam for the second session was held on July 7, 2022. The exam was conducted across 137 centres in the country and 7 international centres in a Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. The NATA scorecard contains the candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam.

NATA 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result

The exam was conducted for the duration of 180 minutes containing a total of 125 questions. Candidates who choose to take both the first and second test must know that the CoA has given distinct scorecards for each test.

The marks from the first exam is included in the second test’s scorecard.  For candidates who have taken both tests, the best score in each test will be considered the valid score for admission to the B Arch programme.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement