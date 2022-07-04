scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit card to be released today; check how to download

NATA 2022 admit card: Registered and eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website at nata.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 11:59:17 am
The NATA admit card for both exams will be released separately. Candidates can download the admit card according to the phase they have applied for. (Representative image))

Council of Architecture (CoA) will release the admit cards for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 today. Registered candidates can download their admit card atthe official website, i.e. nata.in.

The admit cards will be available in the online mode. Candidates can download the admit card by entering their application number and password in the given box. The phase 2 and phase 3 exam is scheduled for  July 7 and August 7, 2022, respectively. 

Read |As CUET and NEET draw near, little changeover time adds to students’ worries

NATA Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website – nata. in.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Candidates need to locate and click the link to download the admit card on the homepage

Step 3: Once located, click on the link. A login option appears on the screen.

Step 4: Then, candidates can access the login by entering their user ID and password.

Step 5: Candidates can download the NATA admit card from the dashboard.

The NATA admit card for both exams will be released separately. Candidates can download the admit card according to the phase they have applied for. The admit card will also have information regarding the candidate’s details,  exam date and time, exam centre details and exam day instructions.

Recommended |Delhi ITI admission 2022: All you need to know about registration process, counselling schedule

The Council of Architecture (COA) had conducted the first phase of the NATA test on June 12, 2022. A total of 11,074 candidates had appeared in the phase 1 exam. Only 10,080 applicants have qualified for the phase 1 examination.

Read |IISc top Indian university, overtakes IITs: QS World University Rankings

The NATApaper pattern will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with 200 marks. In order to qualify for the NATA phase 2 exam, candidates will need to score 75 marks out of 200 marks.



JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement