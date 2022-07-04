NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit card to be released today; check how to download

Council of Architecture (CoA) will release the admit cards for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 today. Registered candidates can download their admit card atthe official website, i.e. nata.in.

The admit cards will be available in the online mode. Candidates can download the admit card by entering their application number and password in the given box. The phase 2 and phase 3 exam is scheduled for July 7 and August 7, 2022, respectively.

NATA Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website – nata. in.

Step 2: Candidates need to locate and click the link to download the admit card on the homepage

Step 3: Once located, click on the link. A login option appears on the screen.

Step 4: Then, candidates can access the login by entering their user ID and password.

Step 5: Candidates can download the NATA admit card from the dashboard.

The NATA admit card for both exams will be released separately. Candidates can download the admit card according to the phase they have applied for. The admit card will also have information regarding the candidate’s details, exam date and time, exam centre details and exam day instructions.

The Council of Architecture (COA) had conducted the first phase of the NATA test on June 12, 2022. A total of 11,074 candidates had appeared in the phase 1 exam. Only 10,080 applicants have qualified for the phase 1 examination.

The NATApaper pattern will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with 200 marks. In order to qualify for the NATA phase 2 exam, candidates will need to score 75 marks out of 200 marks.





