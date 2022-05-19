scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
NATA 2022 phase 1 application correction starts today: Check details

Candidates can make necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website — nata.in. The last date to make changes in NATA 2022 application form is May 23. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 4:54:01 pm
NATA 2022, Application formThe last date to make changes in NATA 2022 application form is May 23, 2022. (Representative image)

The Council of Architecture (COA) has started the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 application form correction facility for phase 1 today i.e, May 19, 2022. Candidates can make necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website — nata.in. 

NATA 2022: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official website — nata.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Candidate’s login’ tab.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘NATA application correction’ link.

Step 5: Candidates can now make necessary changes to their application form.

Step 6: Check the edited form before clicking on the “Submit” button.

Download and take a printout for future reference. 

Only those candidates will be able to access the application correction facility who have filled the NATA application form 2022. The phase 1 examination is scheduled to be held on June 12, phase 2 on July 3, and phase 3 on July 24, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm (morning batch) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (evening batch). 

