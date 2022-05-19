NATA 2022 phase 1 application correction starts today: Check details

The Council of Architecture (COA) has started the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 application form correction facility for phase 1 today i.e, May 19, 2022. Candidates can make necessary corrections in the application form by visiting the official website — nata.in.

The last date to make changes in NATA 2022 application form is May 23.

NATA 2022: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official website — nata.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the ‘Candidate’s login’ tab.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as email ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the ‘NATA application correction’ link.

Step 5: Candidates can now make necessary changes to their application form.

Step 6: Check the edited form before clicking on the “Submit” button.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Only those candidates will be able to access the application correction facility who have filled the NATA application form 2022. The phase 1 examination is scheduled to be held on June 12, phase 2 on July 3, and phase 3 on July 24, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm (morning batch) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (evening batch).