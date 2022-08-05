NATA 2022: COA releases Phase III admit cards; check how to download

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the admit cards for the third phase of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) Phase II. Candidates who are registered for phase III can now download their hall ticket from the official website – nata.in.

This year, the third phase of the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and candidates are advised to make sure they carry along their hall tickets and government-approved photo ID card with them to the exam centre.

NATA 2022 Phase III admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official NATA website – nata.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘NATA 2022 registration’ link available in the top menu.

Step 3: Login using your registered email and password.

Step 4: Your admit card will be visible on the screen.

Step 3: Download and save for future use.

Candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in the admit card to ensure there is no spelling or factual error in the hall tickets. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without showing their hall ticket first.

The second session of NATA 2022 was held on July 7 in a computer-based test (CBT) format at 137 locations throughout the country and seven abroad locations. The results for the same were declared in the third week of July. The first session was conducted on June 12