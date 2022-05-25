scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
NATA 2022: Application deadline extended till May 28; check details

To apply, candidates have to visit the official NATA website — nata.in — before May 28, 2022.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2022 6:25:30 pm
NATA 2022, ArchitectureThe first NATA 2022 will be conducted on June 12, followed by second and third tests on July 7 and August 7, 2022 respectively. (Representative image)

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the registration date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. Interested candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of May 28, 2022 to apply for NATA 2022. To apply, candidates have to visit the official NATA website — nata.in.

“It is informed to all concerned that the registration date for First Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture – NATA 2022 is extended up to May (up to 11.59 pm) as a last opportunity for all candidates who wish to apply for First NATA Test,” CoA said in a statement.

NATA 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NATA website — nata.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘NATA 2022 registration’

Step 3: Register by keying in the required details.

Step 4: Enter your personal details and education qualification in the application form.

Step 5: After checking all details, submit the application form.

Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

The first NATA 2022 will be conducted on June 12, followed by second and third tests on July 7 and August 7, 2022 respectively. These exams will be conducted in two shifts — first from 10 am till 1 pm, and second from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm. All these tests will have 125 questions worth 200 marks — which have to be answered in 180 minutes.

Candidates have to qualify an aptitude test, conducted by the Council for admission to B.Arch. course (except CFTIs).

