NATA 2022: Application deadline extended till May 28; check details

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has extended the registration date for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. Interested candidates now have time till 11:59 pm of May 28, 2022 to apply for NATA 2022. To apply, candidates have to visit the official NATA website — nata.in.

“It is informed to all concerned that the registration date for First Test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture – NATA 2022 is extended up to May (up to 11.59 pm) as a last opportunity for all candidates who wish to apply for First NATA Test,” CoA said in a statement.

NATA 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NATA website — nata.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘NATA 2022 registration’

Step 3: Register by keying in the required details.

Step 4: Enter your personal details and education qualification in the application form.

Step 5: After checking all details, submit the application form.

Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

The first NATA 2022 will be conducted on June 12, followed by second and third tests on July 7 and August 7, 2022 respectively. These exams will be conducted in two shifts — first from 10 am till 1 pm, and second from 2:30 pm till 5:30 pm. All these tests will have 125 questions worth 200 marks — which have to be answered in 180 minutes.

Candidates have to qualify an aptitude test, conducted by the Council for admission to B.Arch. course (except CFTIs).