Wednesday, June 08, 2022
NATA 2022 admit cards released; here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered, can now download their admit card at nata.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 5:11:09 pm
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit cards for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. Students can go to the official NATA website i.e nata.in to get their admit cards.

According to the notice, the admit card for the first phase of the test has been published on the official website. Candidate information such as name, roll number, examination centre information, and exam day instructions will be mentioned on the admit card.

How to download NATA 2021 admit card

  1. Visit the official website of NATA, which is nata.in.
  2. On the home page, candidates need to locate and click the link to download the admit card.
  3. Once located, click on the link. By doing so, a login appears on the screen.
  4. Next, the candidates need to access the login by entering user ID and password.
  5. Following the steps above, the login opens and candidates can download the NATA admit card from the dashboard.

The phase 1 examination is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022, phase 2 on July 3 and phase 3 on July 24, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm (morning) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (evening).

After downloading the admit card, aspirants must double-check all of the information on it. It’s also a good idea to read through all of the instructions that come with it. If the data on the admit card does not match the data supplied in the NATA 2021 application form, contact the NATA help desk at 9560707764 or 9319275557 from 10 am to 7 pm or through email at nata.helpdesk2021@gmail.com.

