NATA 2021 second test rescheduled for July

The Council of Architecture (CoA) today has postponed the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 12, however it will be held on July 11.

“In view of the severity of second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on July 11, 2021 instead of earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021,” NATA said in the notification.

According to the COA (Minimum Standards of Architectural Education) Regulations, 2020, all candidates are required to qualify for an aptitude test conducted by the Council for admission to BArch course. Candidates have been advised to check the official website of NATA for further updates. A total of 15,066 candidates had applied for the first test. Out of which, 14130 candidates appeared for the exam on April 10.

The council had also revised the eligibility criteria for applications planning to appear for the NATA 2021. Earlier, students had to score at least 50 per cent marks aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Now, the Ministry of Education has relaxed the admission criteria in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. the minimum eligibility to be fulfilled by the candidates to appear for the BArch entrance exam is to pass class 12 with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects.