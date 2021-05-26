NATA 2021 second test date announced, registration process begins

The last date to register for the exam is June 30. Representational photo.

Council of Architecture (CoA) on Wednesday, announced that the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 second test will be conducted on July 11. It has also released an updated brochure for the second test at nata.in. Interested candidates can register at the official website of NATA – nata.in. Last date to register for the exam is June 30.

The candidates will be able to upload images, pay registration fee and download confirmation page till June 30 only. The NATA 2021 second test admit card will be issued on July 7 and the result will be announced on July 11, states the revised NATA 2021 brochure.

As per the revised brochure, “Second session for examination may be considered in the event of any restrictions imposed by the Government on the number of candidates appearing in a single session due to social distancing norms owing to pandemic Covid-19.”

NATA 2021 second test: How to register

Step 1; Visit the official website – nata.in

Step 2: Click on the requisite link ONLINE APPLICATION NATA– 2021

Step 3: Fill in all the required fields.

Step 4: Upload image and make payment

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference.

The NATA 2021 second test will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm on July 11. Candidates who appeared in the NATA 2021 first test are also eligible to reappear for the test. The council had also revised the eligibility criteria for applications planning to appear for the NATA 2021. Earlier, students had to score at least 50 percent aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.