NATA 2021 results release date and time

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the result of the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 on April 20, 2021. Earlier, the result was to be declared on April 14. The first test of NATA 2021 was conducted on April 10 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

A total of 15,066 candidates had applied for the first test. Out of which, 14130 candidates appeared for the exam on April 10.

For admission to Bachelor’s in Architecture (BArch) courses during the academic session 2021-22, candidates no longer need to match any minimum marks requirement in class 12 board exams. The Ministry of Education has relaxed the admission criteria in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, candidates still need to pass class 12.

The candidates will have to score a minimum of 75 marks out of 200 marks to qualify the paper. The NATA scorecard will be valid only for the 2021-22 academic session.

The selection will be on the basis of the NATA score or Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main paper 2 – the national level entrance exams for admission to undergraduate architecture courses. Earlier, the board exams relaxation was offered for admission to IITs, NITs and other centrally funded engineering entrance exams.

The second test of NATA 2021 will be held on June 12. The NATA test 2 application forms are available until May 30.

How to download NATA 2021 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA 2021 at nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NATA 2021 result’

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 4: NATA 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard