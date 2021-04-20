NATA 2021 result released: How to check first test result, check details

First test of NATA 2021 result to be declared tomorrow.

The Council of Architecture today released the result of the first test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 result on April 20. Candidates can check their results from the official website of NATA on nata.in.

“It is informed to all the concerned that the NATA result for the First Test of NATA 2021 will be declared on or before 20.04.2021” reads the official notification.

CoA has not notified any particular time of declaring the result. As per last year’s record, the result of the first test was declared around 2 pm. Hence, it is predicted that the result for the first test of NATA 2021 will be announced between 12 to 2 pm.

The result was initially scheduled to be announced on April 14.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result

To qualify in the exam, candidates will have to score at least 75 marks out of 200 marks. The second phase of NATA 2021 will be conducted in June.