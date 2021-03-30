NATA 2021 eligibility criteria relaxed for BArch entrance exam

NATA 2021 will be held in two sessions on April 10, and another on June 12, Representational image/ file

NATA 2021: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has relaxed the eligibility criteria for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) BArch entrance exam. As per the revised eligibility criteria, the candidates will have to pass the class 12 exam with physics, chemistry and maths as subjects or passed the 10+3 diploma exam with maths for admission to 5-year BArch for the academic session 2021-22.

As per COA, the eligibility criteria has been relaxed considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The exam will be held in two sessions on April 10, and another on June 12. The last day to register for the exam extended to April 1. Interested candidates can apply at nata.in.

The exam is divided into two parts. Part A will be on drawing and part B comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on physics, chemistry, mathematics and general aptitude. Candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks in part A and B respectively which means 32 marks out of 125 and 18 marks out of 75 in part B to qualify in the exam.