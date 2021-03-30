scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Latest news

NATA 2021 eligibility criteria relaxed for BArch entrance exam

NATA 2021: As per the revised eligibility criteria, the candidates will have to pass class 12 exam with physics, chemistry and maths as subjects or passed 10+3 diploma exam with maths for admission to 5-year BArch for the academic session 2021-22

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
March 30, 2021 11:40:59 am
NATA 2021NATA 2021 will be held in two sessions on April 10, and another on June 12, Representational image/ file

NATA 2021: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has relaxed the eligibility criteria for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021) BArch entrance exam. As per the revised eligibility criteria, the candidates will have to pass the class 12 exam with physics, chemistry and maths as subjects or passed the 10+3 diploma exam with maths for admission to 5-year BArch for the academic session 2021-22.

As per COA, the eligibility criteria has been relaxed considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The exam will be held in two sessions on April 10, and another on June 12. The last day to register for the exam extended to April 1. Interested candidates can apply at nata.in.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The exam is divided into two parts. Part A will be on drawing and part B comprises Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on physics, chemistry, mathematics and general aptitude. Candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks in part A and B respectively which means 32 marks out of 125 and 18 marks out of 75 in part B to qualify in the exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x