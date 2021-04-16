NATA 2021 answer keys released: Here’s how to check

The Council of Architecture (CoA) Friday released the answer keys of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2021). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer keys available on the official website at http://www.nata.in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 first exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 10.

How to download the answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA

Step 2: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 3: Download the answer keys

Step 4: Take a printout for further references

To qualify in the examination, candidates must score at least 75 out of 200. Based on the scores obtained in the examination, the result will be prepared.

As per the revised notification, the Council of Architecture (CoA) has relaxed the eligibility criteria for NATA 2021 BArch entrance exam. Candidates will have to qualify the class 12 exam with physics, chemistry, and maths as majors or have passed the 10+3 diploma exam with maths.

The announcement of the result is expected by April 20 by the Council of Architecture. Candidates can check the result by entering their email id and password. The result will display the status of the candidate for further rounds- qualified or disqualified.

The second test of NATA 2021 will be held on June 12. The NATA test 2 application form are available until May 30.