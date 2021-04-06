NATA 2021 admit card: Here’s how to download

The first test of NATA 2021 will be conducted across the nation on April 10.

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will today released the admit card for the upcoming National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA 2021). The first test will be held on April 10. Candidates who have registered, can now download their admit card at nata.in.

CoA has only released the NATA 2021 admit card online. It will not be sent via post or any other medium. All the candidates can download it by following the steps below.

How to download NATA 2021 admit card

Visit the official website of NATA, which is nata.in. On the home page, candidates need to locate and click the link to download the admit card. Once located, click on the link. By doing so, a login appears on the screen. Next, the candidates need to access the login by entering user ID and password. Following the steps above, the login opens and candidates can download the NATA admit card from the dashboard.

Once the admit card has been downloaded candidates must check all the details on it. Also, it is advised to go through all the guidelines provided with it. It there is any error in the admit card, which means if the data in the admit card do not match with the data provided in the NATA 2021 application form, then contact NATA help desk at 9560707764, 9319275557 from 10 am to 7 pm or email at nata.helpdesk2021@gmail.com.

NATA 2021 will start sharp at 10 am and end at 1 pm. It is strongly advised to go through the exam day guidelines to avoid last minute disarray. Here are some important NATA 2021 exam day guidelines:

#1. Candidates are required to carry the printed copy of NATA admit card with an original valid id proof, pen, pencil, eraser for rough work. Paper shall be provided at the exam centre for rough work. Acceptable valid id proof can be Aadhar card / Passport / Driving License / Voter id.

#2. Follow the time schedule as mentioned in the brochure and admit card. Enter the examination hall only with your admit card. Candidates have to report at the exam hall sharp at 9 am. Gates will open at 9:15 am and registrations will be completed by 9:45 am. The exam hall gates will close at 10 am. Exam will start from 10 am sharp.

#3. Late entry of candidates will not be permitted in the examination hall after 10.15 am and no extra time shall be granted. Exit from the examination centre shall not be allowed before 1.00 pm.

#4. The candidates are not allowed to take any textual material, printed or written, mobile phones, bluetooth devices, calculators, slide rulers, any instruments including scale, Log Tables, electronic Watches with the help of calculator, and such items at the exam center.

#5. A photograph of the candidate will be taken at the centre before the candidate is indicated his seat for taking the examination. The seat will be randomly allotted to the candidate on completing the procedure.

#6. Candidates must abide by the advisories / guidelines / precautions issued by the Government for containment of Pandemic COVID-19. Avoid crowding at entry and exit points. Students having symptoms of fever, cough and cold should be made to sit in a separate room.

The second test of NATA 2021 will be held on June 12, 2021. Last date to apply for the second attempt is May 30, 2021. The admit card for the second test will be available from June 8, 2021.

The National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) is the national level architecture entrance exam. Candidates seeking admission to 5 years full-time Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programs in institutes across the nation have to qualify NATA 2021. For this session, CoA has relaxed eligibility. For now, candidates just need to pass 10+2 with physics, chemistry, and maths or must have passed the 10+3 diploma exam with maths as a compulsory subject. Thus, there is no minimum marks cap for this session.

Also, the NATA exam pattern has changed this year. The aptitude test will consist of questions that could be of Multiple-Choice type (MCQ), Multiple Select type (MSQ), Preferential Choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ). The total mark of the exam is 200. Also, there will be questions carrying 1 mark, 2 marks, and 3 marks. The syllabus for NATA 2021 is also prescribed by CoA.