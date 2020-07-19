NATA 2020 to be conducted online due to COVID-19 pandemic

NATA 2020: The first test on drawing will be conducted online on August 29. Representational image/ gettyimages.in NATA 2020: The first test on drawing will be conducted online on August 29. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NATA 2020: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 will be conducted online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council of Architecture, COA has decided to conduct the first test in online mode on August 29. Both Parts A (Drawing test) and B (Test on Scientific Ability & General Aptitude) of NATA 2020 will be conducted in online mode, the release mentioned.

The Council has also arranged test centres for candidates having a network issue in their places of residence or stay. “The candidates may opt to appear for NATA 2020 from their respective places of residence/stay or at the Council allotted test centre in case they do not have network connectivity or technical/hardware resources such as PC, laptop, webcam, etc,” the release mentioned.

Now, the part-A test (drawing test) will now be a preferential choice type test which is to be answered on a computer or laptop. The syllabus for part-A has also been revised. Here is the revised syllabus- “Understanding the important visual principles in a composition (2D OR 3D) such as balance, rhythm, direction, hierarchy, etc. Understanding geometry and the ability to visualize shape and solve geometrical puzzles to test spatial intelligence; Understanding color theory and the various terminologies to test color scheme awareness and knowledge; Visual system interpretation and perception to test graphical similarities and other properties; Ability to understand spatial relationship between objects, and to visualize images and scenarios; Tests for cognitive ability: perception, attention, recognition, memory etc.”

The dates for the second test will be announced soon. The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website- nata.in for latest updates. For any further clarification, candidates may contact NATA Helpdesk at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and dial- 9319275557, 7303487773.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd