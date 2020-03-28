NATA 2020 – architecture entrance exam postponed, application submission still open

The applications are still on. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / representational image) The applications are still on. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / representational image)

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020 has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates of the first test of NATA 2020 exam will be announced after the lockdown is lifted, the Council of Architecture (CoA) – the exam conducting body said in a statement.

Subsequently, the application form submission deadlines have been extended too. Now, candidates can register for NATA till April 15, 11:59 pm. Candidates will be allowed to pay fees till April 19. Image uploading will be allowed till April 19. The correction window will be available from April 20 to April 22.

The dates of downloading admit card are not yet announced. Admit card, as per rules, is available 7-10 days before the exam date. Those who have not applied yet can do so at the official websites, coa.gov.in and nata.in.

NATA is conducted twice, since the April session will be held in May, the May session will also be rescheduled. The same will be announced later. This is expected to delay the admissions and next academic cycle too. Those who clear the exam are eligible to apply for a five-year course as Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) across India.

After JEE Main paper 2, NATA is most opted for exam for candidates aspiring to study architecture in undergraduate courses. The JEE Main too has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was to be held in April first week, now the new dates will be announced on April 15. As per the HRD, JEE Main too will be held in May last week.

