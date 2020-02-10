NATA 2020 on April 19; application process in detail

Interested candidates can apply through nata.in till March 16, 2020 Interested candidates can apply through nata.in till March 16, 2020

Council of Architecture (CoA) is conducting the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2020) which will be held twice. The first exam date is April 19, and the second one is May 31, 2020. The registration for NATA is open. Architecture aspirants can apply online at nata.in. The last date to submit the form is March 16 for the first test and May 4 for the second test.

For the first test, candidates, even after the end of registration, image upload and fee payment will be available until March 20. After submitting the form, candidates can take a print out of the confirmation page till March 23.

Once the application form submission process is over, candidates can edit the form from March 21 to 23. The registered candidates will be issued NATA admit card online on April 4 and the result is going to be declared on May 8.

However, for NATA 2020 second test, the last date to upload images in application and payment is May 8. The correction window will remain open from May 9 to 11. Registered candidates for NATA second test can then download their admit card on May 21 and the result of NATA will be declared on June 14.

How to apply for NATA 2020?

To apply, candidates need to visit the website nata.in and then click on the tab on the top of the page which says ‘NATA 2020 registration’. After this, the aspirants have to register by providing details like their name, father’s name, mother’s name, mobile number, email id, Aadhaar number etc.

Once the registration is done, candidates can then proceed to fill in details in NATA 2020 application form like their personal information, educational details, exam details, etc and upload the necessary images in the form.

If a candidate wishes to apply for one attempt, they need to pay an amount of Rs 2,000 in case of general category, Rs 1700 for SC / ST, and Rs 10,000 if applying for abroad exam centre. If applying for both the attempts, then the amount of fee to be paid is Rs 3,800 for the general category, Rs 3,100 for SC / ST category and Rs 18,000 if applying for centres abroad.

For each registered candidate, CoA issues the admit card online. To download it, candidates need to login to their account using email id and password. On the day of the test, candidates need to carry a hard copy of NATA admit card, and valid id proof to the allotted test centre.

On the same login, or as decided by COA, answer key of NATA will also be released post-exam.

For admission in BArch colleges, candidate’s performance in NATA 2020 is considered. The result sheet is displayed under the candidate login and consists of details like marks obtained in each part of the exam, result status, etc. Its score is valid for admission in the session 2020-2021. The result is prepared based on the final answer key. Appearing candidates must refer, for preparation, to the NATA syllabus.

