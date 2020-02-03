NATA 2020: Applications begin for architecture entrance exam

NATA 2020: Registrations open at nata.in (Representational Image) NATA 2020: Registrations open at nata.in (Representational Image)

NATA 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has invited applications for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nata.in. Exam is conducted twice a year. The first will be held on April 19 and May 31.

NATA is divided into two parts. Part A will be on drawing and part B comprises of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)on physics, chemistry, mathematics and general aptitude. Part A will be conducted offline and B will be held online. Those who clear the test will be eligible to take admission in BArch programmes.

NATA 2020: Exam pattern

NATA 2020: Eligibility

Those who have passed class 12 level exam with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) and also at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate can apply for the same. Those having a one year diploma post 12th can also apply. A rebate of 5 per cent is given to reserved category candidates including SC, ST, OBC-NCL etc.

NATA 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: Click on ‘registration 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment, submit

NATA 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 2000, those applying for both exams will have to pay Rs 3800. For reserved category candidates the fee will be Rs 1700 and Rs 3,100 respectively.

NATA 2020: Passing marks

Candidates need to secure 25 per cent marks in part A and B respectively which means 32 marks out fo 125 and 18 marks out of 75 in part B. Further, overall qualifying marks out of total 200 marks will be released after exams.

