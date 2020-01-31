NATA 2020: Application process to begin tomorrow; check syllabus, paper pattern, exam dates, other details

NATA will be conducted in two sessions on April 19 and May 31, 2020 NATA will be conducted in two sessions on April 19 and May 31, 2020

NATA 2020: The online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will begin from Saturday, February 1, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website – nata.in.

This year, NATA will be conducted in two sessions on April 19 and May 31, 2020. The examination will be conducted for candidates who want to pursue a five-year course as Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), for the academic session of 2020-21.

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. The test measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

NATA 2020: Paper pattern

Part A (120 marks)

Mathematics: 20 questions carrying 2 marks each. (20×2= 40 marks)

General Aptitude (MCQ) carrying 2 marks each (40×2= 80 marks).

Part B (80 marks)

Drawings (40×2= 80 marks

NATA 2020: Eligibility

– The candidate should have passed class 12 from any recognised institution with mathematics as one of the subjects; Or:

– The candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma in any stream from an institution recognised by the Central or State governments with mathematics as one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have passed an International Baccalaureate Diploma after 10 years of schooling with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

NATA 2020: How to apply online

– Go to the official website nata.nic.in.

– Click on “Online registration for NATA 2020”.

– Fill in the details to register and click submit.

– Take a printout of your application for future reference.

