NATA 2019: Results to be declared today, how to download score card

NATA 2019 Result: The result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture is likely to be released on Friday, May 3 at learning.tcsionhub.in. The examination was conducted on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

The candidates can download their scores from the official website.

NATA is held for admission to the 5 Year Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) degree course.

NATA 2019: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the learning.tcsionhub.in flashing towards the top

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the download admit card option

Step 5: The new page will appear with application number and password

Step 6: Enter your application number and password

Step 7: Results will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NATA

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. It measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.