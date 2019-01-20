NATA 2019: Registration process begins January 24, check exam dates, syllabus, question pattern, application process, other details

NATA 2019: The online application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will begin on January 24, 2019. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, nata.in.

This year, the examination will be conducted in two sessions, first on April 14, and second on July 7, 2019. The examination will be conducted for the candidates who want to pursue a five-year course as a Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), for the academic session of 2019-20.

The COA regulates the education and practice of professional architecture in India and maintaining a registry of architects. Any one who wishes to pursue the profession must be registered with the COA. In order to study B Arch degree, the candidate must qualify in NATA.

The test measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The score card from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

NATA 2019: Exam pattern

Part A (120 marks)

Mathematics: 20 questions carrying 2 marks each. (20×2= 40 marks)

General Aptitude (MCQ) carrying 2 marks each (40×2= 80 marks).

Part B (80 marks)

Drawings (40×2= 80 marks)

Eligibility:

– The candidate should have passed in class 12 from any recognised institution with mathematics as one of the subjects, or

– The candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma in any stream from an institution recognized by the Central or State governments with mathematics as one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have passed an International Baccalaureate Diploma after 10 years of Schooling with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

NATA 2019: Important dates

Stage I examination

Registration begins: January 24

Last date to apply online: March 11

Online correction window: March 12 to 15, 2019

Admit card available for download: April 1

Examination: April 14

Results to be declared: May 3

Stage II examination

Online registration begins: January 24

Last date to apply online: June 12

Online correction window: June 15 to 17, 2019

Admit card available for download: June 24

Examination: July 7

Declaration of results: July 21, 2019.

NATA 2019: How to apply online

– Go to the official website nata.nic.in.

– Click on “Online registration for NATA 2019”.

– Fill in the details to register and click submit.

– Take a print out of your application for future reference.

About NATA

