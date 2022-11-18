scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Nashik Zila Parishad pulls back circular on toilet selfie as teachers protest

World Toilet Day is an annual United Nations observance since 2013, and aims at ensuring everyone has access to a toilet connected to a sanitation system that effectively treats and removes human waste.

world toilet dayThe circular was withdrawn after opposition from school authorities, teachers and educationists, an official said.

The Nashik Zilla Parishad’s education department has withdrawn a circular asking students to click a selfie with a clean toilet and draw the toilet of their dreams to mark ‘World Toilet Day’ on Saturday after opposition from school authorities, teachers and educationists, an official said.

The circular, issued on November 14 under the sign of BD Kanauj, Education Officer (Primary) of Nashik Zilla Parishad, said various competitions would be held for children of Classes 4 to 10, including ‘selfie with clean toilet’, drawing ‘dream toilet’, street plays on cleanliness and sanitation etc, he said..

Read |Punjab: Govt schools to be named after freedom fighters, martyrs

Opposing the move, Vijay Jagtap, general secretary of the Samata Shikhsak Parishad, Nashik, said, “Who will click a selfie when many schools don’t have toilets at all, and those that exist are dirty? There must be one toilet for 120 students but this ratio is not being maintained. However, the authorities come up with such selfie and drawing competition stunts.” The new order issued by the ZP education department on November 17 has dropped the selfie and drawing competitions, an official said.

World Toilet Day is an annual United Nations observance since 2013, and aims at ensuring everyone has access to a toilet connected to a sanitation system that effectively treats and removes human waste.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:43:26 pm
Next Story

12 children injured as luxury bus collides with school van in Gandhinagar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement