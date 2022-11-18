Nashik education officer asks schools to take part in toilet selfie competition, draws ire

An order by the Nashik district education officer, asking students of all government schools to participate in a ‘selfie with toilet’ competition and sketch their ‘dream toilet’, has drawn the ire of schools and educationists who have questioned the intent of holding such an event.

On November 14, the district education officer issued an order instructing schools to celebrate World Toilet Day on November 19, for which schools are expected to organise various activities.

The order states that on the occasion of World Toilet Day, a ‘Clean Toilet Campaign’ has been launched, as part of which competitions and activities have to be arranged for students from classes IV to X on the theme ‘Sanitisation and groundwater’.

Apart from ‘selfie with toilet’, other activities include a drawing competition on topics, such as ‘My dream toilet’, ‘My school, My safe toilet’, and street play competitions on topics of ‘My school, my toilet’ and ‘Hygienic ways of using toilet’. While these are competitions for students, teachers are also expected to participate in slogan-making competitions on the subject of clean toilets and healthy habits. All competitions are to be held online. Schools were asked to hold competitions and accept entries, following which results would be declared on November 19.

The order was issued by the Education Officer of Nashik Zilla Parishad (ZP), B D Kanoj, who was not available for comment.

However, schools and educationists have questioned the rationale behind such a competition. “This order has been issued without application of mind. Why are you forcing children to take selfies with toilets? ” asked a ZP teacher.

Teachers said the focus of the government should be to provide clean and functional toilets, instead of asking students to take selfies with them. One of the teachers pointed to the recent data under the Unified District Information System for Education report. According to the data, in Maharashtra, of 65,639 government schools, 64,581 have toilets. Moreover, toilets are functional in only 62,038 of them.

Advertisement

When contacted, Director of Education (Primary), Sharad Gosavi, said he was not aware of any such order. “The Directorate Office for School Education has not issued any such order for celebration of World Toilet Day. It could be a local initiative,” said Gosavi.