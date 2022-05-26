NAS 2021: Rajasthan students score over national average in learning outcome levels

Rajasthan has scored over the national average in several categories of learning outcome levels, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 revealed. However, NAS 2021 indicates that while the scores remained higher than the national average, the learning outcome levels dropped for higher classes.

The results of NAS 2021, which were released on Wednesday, that among other states, for Class 3, Rajasthan has a mean score of 339, which is the third-highest in the country after Punjab and Kerala. Rajasthan along with Chandigarh are placed second in terms of the highest mean score for Class 5, while Punjab is again at the top.

According to the NAS 2021, for Class 3, Rajasthan’s overall achievement score is 66.1 per cent, which is much higher than the national average of 59 per cent. The overall achievement score for classes 5 and 8 was 57.6 per cent and 50.5 per cent, while the national average for these two classes was 49 per cent and 41.9 respectively. In Class 10, Rajasthan scored an overall score of 45.1 per cent, which was higher than the national average of 37.8 per cent.

The performance of students in different subjects too was higher than the national average. In Class 3, students from Rajasthan scored 69, 65 and 65 in Language, Mathematics, and EVS respectively, with all the scores being higher than the national average.

However, when compared with the results of NAS 2017, a slight dip has been noticed in NAS 2021, with the period in between also covering the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2017, students of Class 3 in Rajasthan had scored 358, 339, and 337 in Language, Mathematics, and EVS respectively, while the corresponding scores decreased to 339, 325 and 322 in NAS 2021.

In 2021, Class 10 students in Rajasthan have scored 41, 42, 46, and 48 per cent in Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English respectively, which is higher than the national average in these subjects—32, 35, 37, and 43 per cent.

Girls in Class 10 have outdone boys in the category of the percentage of correct answers in subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and English. The report reveals that in Class 10, students from urban areas have given the most percentage of correct answers for English while students from rural areas have got more correct answers than their urban counterparts in Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

As many as 5,947 schools, 25,000 teachers and 1,51,423 students from classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 in Rajasthan participated in NAS 2021.