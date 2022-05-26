NAS 2021: Learning outcome levels up, Haryana betters national average in several classes

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, learning outcome levels have gone up among Haryana students of classes 5, 8 and 10 on subjects such as languages, Mathematics and Science, the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 has revealed. However, the learning outcome levels of class 3 students have witnessed a drop in the state.

The previous NAS was held in 2017.

The NAS report assesses education systems across the country by conducting comprehensive evaluation of students from classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 on subjects such as languages, Mathematics, and Science. Nationally, over 34 lakh students participated in NAS from over 1 lakh schools across different states.

As per the NAS 2021 report released on Wednesday, Haryana scored better than neighbouring Himachal Pradesh but Punjab is much ahead. In language skills for class 5 students, Haryana has scored 312 points, as compared to the national average of 309. Himachal scored 304, Punjab 339.

Similarly in Mathematics, Haryana has scored 286, a little above than the national average of 284. Himachal scored 270 while Punjab secured 316. In Environmental Studies, Haryana with 283 is behind the national average of 284 and Punjab with 310, but is ahead of Himachal, which only scored 275.

In language skills for class 8, Haryana (325) is again ahead than the national average (302) and Himachal (315), while Punjab is much ahead while scoring 338 points. Class 8 Haryana students are ahead in learning outcome levels in Mathematics, securing 272 points in comparison to the national average of 255. Himachal students secured 247 while Punjab scored 297 points.

For Science too, Haryana students are ahead, securing 268 points against the national average of 250. Himachal secured 253 and Punjab, 287. In Social Sciences too, Haryana class 8 students are ahead than students of Himachal and the national average but are behind Punjab.

In the class 10 evaluation, Haryana students performed better than Himachal Pradesh but are behind Punjab students. Similar trends have been witnessed for Mathematics, Science, Social Science and English too.

However, during the pandemic, the learning outcome levels of class 3 students dropped in Haryana. In language skills and Environmental Studies, they are poorer than the Himachal students and the national average. In Mathematics, they are ahead of Himachal students but behind the national average.

An official of the Haryana education department told The Indian Express that they are examining the survey report. When asked about class 3 students’ learning outcome levels, the official said: “Being very young, these students could not attend schools for a long time.”