NAS 2021: In Kerala, students of classes 3 and 10 did well during pandemic

The National Achievement Survey 2021, released Wednesday, shows students of classes 3 and 10 in Kerala fared better than the national average, while those in classes 5 and 8 were marginally behind.

The NAS was conducted in November last year to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on academics among the students of classes 3, 5, 8, and 10. In Kerala, the survey covered 85,566 students and 12,962 teachers across 2,436 schools.

Class 3

The NAS 2021 shows that the overall achievement score of students in Kerala in Class 3 was 64.3 per cent as against the national average of 59 per cent. In Kerala, only 31 per cent of students in Class 3 have acquired proficiency in learning languages, according to the NAS 2021. In Mathematics and EVS, these figures are 32 per cent and 38 per cent respectively.

In achieving the learning outcomes in Class 3, the performance of the state was 71 per cent against the national average of 64 per cent. While 66 per cent of students of Kerala read printed scripts, the figure at the national level is 58 per cent. During the coronavirus pandemic, 27 per cent of the sampled students in this category said they did not have access to a digital device.

Class 5

In achieving learning outcomes in Class 5, Kerala’s performance was 48.7 per cent, which is slightly less than the national average of 49 per cent. On most of the parameters, the performance of the students is below average. Only 33 per cent of the students of Class 5 are proficient in languages, while the figures for Mathematics and EVS are only 14 and 24 respectively. According to NAS 2021, 24 per cent of the students surveyed did not have any digital device at home during the pandemic.

Class 8

The overall achievement score of students in Class 8 was 41.5 per cent at the state level, while the national figure was 41.9 per cent. In 20-odd parameters of performance, the students were rated below average in areas. In Class 8, only 24 per cent of students were rated as proficient in languages, 10 per cent were proficient in mathematics, 21 per cent in science and 10 per cent in Social Science. Around 80 per cent of the students in Class 8 said they did not have access to a digital device at home during the pandemic.

Class 10

The overall achievement score of the Class 10 students in Kerala was 40.6 per cent as against the national figure of 37.8 per cent. Only 10 per cent of the students in Class10 in Kerala were rated as proficient in Mathematics, 7 per cent in science, 14 per cent in Social Science and 42 per cent in English. Only 15 per cent of students stated that they had no access to digital equipment for learning at home during the pandemic.