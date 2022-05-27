NAS 2021: In Karnataka, high school students struggle to score in language

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report released on Wednesday revealed that students in Karnataka found it difficult to score in Language and have performed marginally lower than the national average. The high school students, especially class 10, have achieved only 35 per cent in Modern Indian Language compared to the national average of 41 per cent.

Class 10 students across all districts have fared lower in Modern Indian Language subject than the national average wherein about 69 per cent of students fall under the below basic performance category, 30 per cent in basic performance category and none of the students have reached the advanced category.

The NAS report which is conducted once every three years helps in making a robust framework to assess the learning outcomes among students and measure the impact of the prolonged closure of schools on students. A total of 7,210 schools, 31,875 teachers and 2,11,107 students in Karnataka participated in the survey.

The NAS 2021 report validates the survey, ‘Loss of Learning during the Pandemic’ released by Azim Premji University in 2021, revealing that 92 per cent of primary school students have lost at least one language ability from the previous year the COVID19-induced school closure. However, in 2017, an average of 63 per cent of students responded correctly to Language.

The learning outcome for all the subjects also shows a gradual decrease as the students progress to high school. Students in classes 8 and 10 have scored less than 50 per cent in most of the learning outcomes in subjects like language, mathematics, science, and social science. Compared to the NAS report of 2017, class 10 students have scored less in almost all subjects, in which science has recorded the lowest score. Students have scored 207 out of 500 in 2021 compared to 261 in 2017. In fact, only 24 per cent of class 10 students can derive formulae, equations, and laws as part of their learning outcome.

Interestingly, the Belagavi Chikkodi district has once again topped the overall achievement score by faring higher than the state and national average across all the classes. The district has scored 72.4 per cent in class 3, 61.8 per cent in class 5, 47.6 per cent in class 8 and 41.7 per cent in class 10. Only Bengaluru Urban North in class 10 has topped the overall achievement score by recording a mean percentage of 42 per cent. Overall, Karnataka recorded an overall achievement score on par with the national average across all classes. Belagavi Chikkodi also topped the overall performance list in 2017 by scoring 81 per cent (class 3), 77 per cent (class 5) and 68 per cent (class 10).

The survey also showed that 98 per cent of students in Karnataka love going to school and 97 per cent of the students could understand what the teachers teach in class. In 2017 however, only 88 per cent of students could understand what the teacher teaches in class. Barring class 8, students of classes 3,5, and 10 learned significantly at home during the pandemic. They engaged in activities like painting, singing, yoga and other indoor activities.