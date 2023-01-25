Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations increase by 15 lakh; over 38 lakh registered

Over 38 lakh students have registered for the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday in a press conference. This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The Education minister has claimed that the registrations have increased by over 15 lakh, in comparison to last year.

“We had to shift to virtual mode for a few years because of the coronavirus pandemic. In comparison to last year’s registrations, the registrations have increased by nearly 15,73,000. This year, a total of 38 lakh students have registered for the PPC 2023,” Pradhan said in a press conference.

He also told the media that nearly 22,000 students had registered in 2018, which increased to 58,000 in 2019. Then in 2020, the registrations jumped to 3 lakh and then to 14 lakh in 2021. Last year, over 15.5 lakh students had registered.

This year the authorities have tried to motivate students from state boards to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. “Over 16 lakh registered students are from state boards this year,” he claimed.

This year, a total of 102 students have been selected from all over the country, Pradhan said. In addition to this, the best students selected from talent shows, conducted on national level, will also be present in the event, which will also have cultural events. All participant students will also be invited as guests to the Republic Day parade.

“The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the war memorial, Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,” Pradhan said.