Could Lata Mangeshkar teach geography? Here’s PM Modi’s mantra on approaching difficult subjects

In his annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ address to students and teachers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said successful people are not proficient in every subject but their grip on a single subject is tremendous.

Giving the example of Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, PM Modi said, “People who are very successful in life, they are not proficient in every subject. But their grip on a single subject is tremendous. Like Lata Mangeshkar, if someone asks her to teach geography to a class, she may or may not be able to do so. But in music, she is a master — she has devoted her life and is renowned world-over for her craft.”

The PM, who was addressing the students through video conferencing, was replying to a teacher’s question on how to make children approach relatively difficult subjects.

“If you have two hours to study, then study each subject in the same manner. If it is a matter of studies then take the hard thing first, if your mind is fresh, then try to take the hard thing first. If you solve the difficult, then the simple will become even easier,” the PM said.

Giving his personal example, PM Modi said, “When I was the chief minister of Gujarat, I did a lot of reading. One has to learn a lot. Things have to be understood. So what I used to do is that the difficult things that happen, I start in the morning and I like to start with difficult things.”

“Even if you find some topics difficult, this is not a drawback in your life. Just keep in mind that do not shy away from studying difficult subjects,” he added.