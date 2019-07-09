NALSAR launches India’s first animal law postgraduation diploma

The Animal Law Centre at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Humane Society International/ India has launched what it claims to be India’s first academic course on animal protection laws. The one-year PG diploma course will be imparted in distance-learning mode with a few contact classes every semester.

Advertising

The course is aimed to deliver a strong foundation of animal protection to government officials, animal protection advocates, students from all fields and anyone with an interest in the field of animal protection. The curriculum will consist of topics including challenges faced on the ground, with respect to cruelty towards animals, policy development and research as well as litigation in ancillary matters regarding animals.

Read| The many career options if you’re planning to study Statistics

A student to be successful should obtain a minimum of 50 per cent marks or the equivalent grade in every subject. However, the candidate who fails to obtain the minimum grade shall be given chance to re-appear for the examination whenever the same is conducted till the completion of the maximum period that is three years.

Students enrolled for this course will get round the clock access to reading materials, presentations and video lectures on an online platform developed specifically for the course. The last date for the admission of the course is on August 10, 2019. The course fee is Rs 30,000. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, nalsarpro.org.