Nalanda University B.Ed distance program admit card released, how to download

Nalanda University B.Ed distance program admit card: Nalanda Open University, Bihar has released the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed 2019). The candidates who will appear in the exams can download the admit card from the official website nalandaopenuniversity.com or cetbeddistance.com.

The candidates can download their admit card by using their application form number and mobile number.

Bihar B.Ed distance program admit card released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website nalandaopenuniversity.com, cetbeddistance.com

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter application form number, mobile number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to Nalanda Open University (Distance Mode).