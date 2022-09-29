Nagpur & Washim: Collect data of schools with less than 20 students, officials told

On Tuesday, the education department issued notices to the block education officers (BEO) of Nagpur and Washim districts, asking them to collect information about schools in their regions that have less than 20 students.

Even after opposition from teachers, the state government has begun the process of closing down schools having less than 20 students.

On Tuesday, the education department issued notices to the block education officers (BEO) of Nagpur and Washim districts, asking them to collect information about schools in their regions that have less than 20 students. “Upon identifying the schools, prepare a report on whether students and teachers from such schools can be adjusted in nearby zilla parishad (ZP) schools,” the order added.

While in Washim, the BEO has been asked to complete the process of merger and submit reports, in Nagpur, a meeting of BEOs has been called to decide on an action plan for the same.

Vijay Kombe, a ZP teacher from Wardha, who is also the state secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Samiti — the primary teachers’ organisation for zilla parishad schools — said: “Owing to no clarity from the state government, several ZP schools are on the verge of closing down. It is disappointing that the government has failed to pay any heed to the issues raised by teachers. Many schools are located in hilly or inaccessible areas… if they are closed, the students will struggle to commute to nearby schools.”

Liladhar Thakare, Nagpur district head of ZP teachers’ association, said, “This is harmful to the school education public sector. The Right To Education Act says that every child should be provided basic education facility within 1 km of his/her residence. If this new order is implemented, students will have to travel more distance to reach schools… and in some areas, the commute is not easy due to location specific difficulties.”