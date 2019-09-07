Nagpur schools which skipped ‘Gauri Pujan’ holiday, get warning

The Nagpur district education department has pulled up some schools here for remaining open despite a holiday declared for ‘Gauri Pujan’ on Friday, an official said.

With heavy rains lashing the city on Friday, students of one of the CBSE schools that remained open, K John Public School, had to be rescued from water-logging in the premises, the official added.

In a press release on Saturday, Zilla Parishad Nagpur Education Officer Chintaman Wanjari warned of action against such schools who continued to function despite holiday directives from the divisional commissionerate and district collectorate.

The release said these schools remaining open had kept students away from participating in religious, social and cultural activities.

When contacted, Wanjari said, “Students of K John Public School had to face trouble due to heavy rains as it remained open on Friday. We are finding out which schools remained open despite a holiday being declared.”

Earlier, programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city, scheduled for Saturday, had to be cancelled due to the forecast of heavy rains.