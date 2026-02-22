Nagaland teachers suspend agitation, sets June 30 deadline for regularisation of jobs

The DoSE informed that efforts are being made to systematically review, trace and reconcile necessary documents in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) 2015 batch on Saturday suspended its agitation, and set a deadline of June 30 for the regularisation of services for 1166 teachers. This decision follows a marathon meeting between the Core Committee and general members of the ANTAG, during which the issue was thoroughly discussed, officials of the Group told PTI here.

The Core Committee, after considering the request made by the Directorate of School Education through a letter issued on Thursday by the Principal Director, Shashank Pratap Singh, proposed to temporarily suspend the agitation.

Principal Director acknowledged the grievances raised by the teachers and the anxiety faced by the affected members. He stated that the matter has been taken seriously at the departmental level.