Nagaland teachers suspend agitation, sets June 30 deadline for regularisation of jobs

By: PTI
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 11:40 AM IST
The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) 2015 batch on Saturday suspended its agitation, and set a deadline of June 30 for the regularisation of services for 1166 teachers. This decision follows a marathon meeting between the Core Committee and general members of the ANTAG, during which the issue was thoroughly discussed, officials of the Group told PTI here.

The Core Committee, after considering the request made by the Directorate of School Education through a letter issued on Thursday by the Principal Director, Shashank Pratap Singh, proposed to temporarily suspend the agitation.

Principal Director acknowledged the grievances raised by the teachers and the anxiety faced by the affected members. He stated that the matter has been taken seriously at the departmental level.

The DoSE informed that efforts are being made to systematically review, trace and reconcile necessary documents in coordination with the concerned authorities. It noted that certain key documents – including sanction post order numbers, appointment orders and release orders of previous incumbents – could not be traced and have been escalated to the competent authority to explore alternative solutions.

However, the batch made it clear that the suspension of the agitation is not a withdrawal of their demand. The teachers have set a final deadline of June 30 for the completion of the regularisation process, emphasizing that failure to meet this deadline will result in the resumption of protests.

The Group stressed the urgency of the issue, asserting that 1166 teachers who were appointed under the ANATG-2015 Batch have been waiting for their regularisation for several years despite the assurance of the government during the previous agitation to complete the process by December 2023 with the formation of a High Powered Committee.

The batch expressed hope that the government’s commitment, as stated in the letter, will result in timely action to ensure their services are regularised without further delay.

The teachers also cautioned that, while they are giving the government some time to complete the process, they will not hesitate to take stronger action if their demands are not met by the set deadline.

They expressed frustration over the prolonged uncertainty regarding their status and reiterated the importance of the regularisation for job security and career advancement.

The meeting today also saw the general members reaffirming their trust in the Core Committee’s leadership, with members pledging to remain united in their efforts to achieve their goal. The batch leaders have also vowed to continue holding constructive discussions with the Directorate of School Education to ensure that all required procedures are completed efficiently.

The Directorate of School Education has not yet issued an official response to the teachers’ latest decision on the deadline, but sources close to the department indicated that the government is keen on addressing the issue promptly.

 

