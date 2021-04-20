Nagaland shuts schools for up to Class 8, board exams to continue

April 20, 2021 12:01:52 pm
The Nagaland government on Monday ordered the closure of all the schools in the state, including the residential ones, for students of classes 1 to 8 with immediate effect. As per an order by Chief Secretary J Alam, the decision was taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Schools for classes 6 and above had re-opened on February 8, and classes 1 to 5 on March 22.
The kindergarten/pre-primary classes in all the schools in the state shall also continue to remain closed, the chief secretary said. Classes may continue through online mode, he said.
Read | Schools in Shillong to remain closed till May 4
However, regular classes for students of standards 9 to 12 will continue, for now, Alam said.
Further, the ongoing HSLC and HSSLC examinations will continue with strict observance of all COVID-19 guidelines, he said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-