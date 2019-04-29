Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2019 date and time

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations on May 2, 2019. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website — nbsenagaland.com. Apart from it, the results will be available at http://www.examresults.net, http://www.indiaresults.com and http://www.exametc.com.

Advertising

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2019 date and time

As per the official release of NBSE, the HSLC and HSSLC results will be available on May 2 late afternoon. To get the result of HSLC (Class 10) examination 2019 via SMS, one has to type:

RESULT<space>NBSE10<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750.

For HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2019, one, the candidate has to type

Advertising

NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 560702.

One will also get the result of HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2019 through SMS by writing RESULT<space>NBSE12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5676750

The NBSE had conducted the HSLC examination 2019 from February 13 till 25 while the HSSLC exam started from February 12 and ended on March 4.

In printed form, the provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board. The results will also be available on the notice board of the office.

The board has informed the heads of registered institutions to collect the marksheets, pass certificates and other documents from May 3 to May 7 during office hours.