Toggle Menu
Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: When and where to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nagaland-nbse-hslc-hsslc-result-2019-nbsenagaland-com-indiaresult-5704996/

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: When and where to check

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: The result for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared in the late afternoon tomorrow May 2, 2019 (Thursday), as per the official notice declared by the board.

nbse results, nbse hsslc result, nagaland hsslc result, nagalanad board 10th reuslt, naglanad board 12th result, nagaland hs;c result, nbse hslc result, nagaland board results, india result, nsenagaland.com, examresults.net, education news
Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: Nagaland Board eam result 2019 can be checked at nbsenagaland.com (Representational image)

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release the result for the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) at the level of class 10 and class 12 respectively, tomorrow, May 2, 2019. The result will be available at the official website, nbsenagaland.com.

The result for both HSLC and HSSLC will be declared in the late afternoon, as per the official notice declared by the board. This might lead to heavy traffic and students can alternatively check their result at indiaresults.com, examresults.net, exametc.com, and knowyourresult.com. Students can also check their result via SMS.

Read | Nagaland HSLC HSSLC result updates

To check their class 10 results students can type NB10<space>roll number and send it to 56070 and or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750

For class 12 results, students can either type NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750

Advertising

The mark sheets and pass certificates will be available to heads of the institutes from May 3 to May 7, 2019. Students can collect the same from their respective institutes.

In 2018, a total of 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination including 11,339 in arts, 1360 for commerce and 2,582 for science stream. For HSLC, 25,654 students appeared. This year too, over 40,000 students are expected to be awaiting their results.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tamil Nadu 11th Plus One result 2019 date and time
2 JEE Main 2019: NCERT, no social media - secret of toppers' success
3 Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Science Result 2019 date confirmed