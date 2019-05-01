Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: When and where to check

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release the result for the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) at the level of class 10 and class 12 respectively, tomorrow, May 2, 2019. The result will be available at the official website, nbsenagaland.com.

The result for both HSLC and HSSLC will be declared in the late afternoon, as per the official notice declared by the board. This might lead to heavy traffic and students can alternatively check their result at indiaresults.com, examresults.net, exametc.com, and knowyourresult.com. Students can also check their result via SMS.

To check their class 10 results students can type NB10<space>roll number and send it to 56070 and or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750

For class 12 results, students can either type NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750

The mark sheets and pass certificates will be available to heads of the institutes from May 3 to May 7, 2019. Students can collect the same from their respective institutes.

In 2018, a total of 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination including 11,339 in arts, 1360 for commerce and 2,582 for science stream. For HSLC, 25,654 students appeared. This year too, over 40,000 students are expected to be awaiting their results.