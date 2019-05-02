Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: How to check score online

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th HSLC, 12th HSSLC Result 2019: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is going to announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) exams and HSSLC (Class 12) examinations on May 2, 2019. The result will be available at the official websites, nbsenagaland.com, http://www.examresults.net, http://www.indiaresults.com, and http://www.exametc.com.

Advertising

Nearly, 40,000 students participated in both the exams conducted from February 13 to 25, 2019 for HSLC and the HSSLC exams are conducted from February 12 to March 4, 2019. In 2018, 66.01 per cent candidates passed the class 10 exam and 73.42% passed class 12. In 2017, the pass percentage was 70.19 per cent for class 10 and 78.45 per cent for class 12.

Read | Nagaland HSLC HSSLC result updates

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 result’ or class 12 results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Download the result

Advertising

Step 6: Take a print out of it for further reference.

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2019: How to check via SMS

Class 10 students can check their result on their phone by sending RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 5676750. Students can also RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>roll number to 5676750.

For class 12 students, the result can be availed by typing NB12<space>roll number and sending it to 56070 or by typing RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>Roll number and sending to 5676750.

The downloaded result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Candidates can collect original mark sheets from their respective schools from May 8, 2019. Schools will get the mark sheets of their students from the board from May 3 to May 7, 2019.