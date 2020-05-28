Nagaland Board to announce HSLC, HSSLC results on May 30

Nagaland Board class 10, 12 results will be available at nbsenagaland.com. Representational image/ file Nagaland Board class 10, 12 results will be available at nbsenagaland.com. Representational image/ file

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will announce the results of high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) at the level of class 10 and class 12 respectively on May 30. “The results will be available on Saturday late afternoon, and will be available via websites, app and over SMS,” Asano Sekhose, chairman NBSE told indianexpress.com.

According to the chairman, the board completed most of the evaluation process before lockdown announced on March 25, while for the few papers which was left, the evaluation process conducted from home following the social distancing guidelines.

A total of 22,393 students applied to appear in the HSLC exam, while 15,461 students in HSSLC. The board examination was concluded on March 4.

The board will release the provisional result gazettes from June 5. “In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 5, 2020. The centre superintendents will collect and distribute to the schools accordingly,” the chairman mentioned.

Once released, the results will be available at the official website- nbsenagaland.com, apart from the websites like- indiaresults.com.

The results will also be available at the app. The students have to download the NBSE app from the play store and register their roll number and date of birth to get results.

The results can also be accessed by sending SMS to the mobile number- 56070. To check their class 10 results students can type NB10<space>roll number and send it to 56070 and or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750. For class 12 results, students can either type NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750.

Earlier, in April, a misleading report regarding the declaration of class 10, 12 result circulated, which the board later termed it as fake. A total of 70.19 per cent students cleared the HSLC exam last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd