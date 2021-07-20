Nagaland NBSE HSSLC, HSLC result: How to check

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results: The results are be available on- nbsenagalanad.com and examresults.net.

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) today announced the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) results. The results are available at nbsenl.edu.in. According to reports, NBSE chairman, Asano Sekhose has said that an online provision would be used to examine the results and then get the marksheets.

The examinations for Class 10 were conducted from April 7 to April 21, while the examinations for Class 12 were conducted from April 6 to April 29.

Steps to check NBSE HSSLC and HSLC results:

Step 1: Visit official website nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Submit your details like roll no/registration no.

Step 4: Marksheet will appear on the screen after which students can download it and take a printout.

Last year, over all class 12 pass percentage was 73.72 per cent and class 10th the pass percentage was 70.02 per cent. In 10th class, In 10th, 70.88 percent girls and 69.04 percent boys passed.

In the Arts stream, the highest score was 92% while the Commerce stream recorded the highest percentage of 98.80%. According to the merit list, the Science stream’s highest percentage was 95.20%. Girls had outperformed boys in 2020.

After results are announced for HSLC and HSSLC, class 10 students will eligible to apply for class 11 admissions in Arts, Commerce and science streans and class 12th students will eligible to apply for undergraduation to any of the colleges.