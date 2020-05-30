Nagaland Board NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results at 1 pm: How to check

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: HSLC, HSSLC results to be available at websites. Representational image/ file NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: HSLC, HSSLC results to be available at websites. Representational image/ file

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will announce the results of high school leaving certificate (HSLC) and high secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) at the level of class 10 and class 12, respectively on May 30. The results will be announced late afternoon, and students can check results via websites, mobile app, and over SMS.

A total of 22,393 students applied to appear in the HSLC exam, while 15,461 students in HSSLC. The board examinations concluded on March 4. Once released, the results will be available at the official website- nbsenagaland.com, apart from the websites like- indiaresults.com.

Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2020: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website, nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘class 10 result’ or class 12 results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number

Step 5: Download the result

Step 6: Take a print out of it for further reference

How to check via SMS

Class 10 students can check their result on their phone by sending RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 5676750. Students can also RESULT<space>NBSE10<space>roll number to 5676750.

For class 12 students, the result can be availed by typing NB12<space>roll number and by sending it to 56070 or by typing RESULT<space>NBSE12<space>Roll number and sending to 5676750.

How to check via app

The results will also be available at the app. The students have to download the NBSE app from the play store and register their roll number and date of birth to get results.

The print out of the result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Candidates can collect original mark sheets from their respective schools, once lockdown is lifted.

