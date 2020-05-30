Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results: When and where to check

NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check results via website, app, SMS. Representational image/ file NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check results via website, app, SMS. Representational image/ file

Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the results of HSLC (class 10) exams and HSSLC (class 12) examinations on Saturday, May 30. The board will declare the results late afternoon, and the students can it through the official website- nbsenagaland.com. The results will also be available at private websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and exametc.com.

A total of 22,393 students applied to appear in the HSLC exam, while 15,461 students in HSSLC. The board examination was concluded on March 4.

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: When and where to check

Websites to check

The results will be available at the official website– nbsenagaland.com. Apart from it, the students can check the results through private websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and exametc.com.

App

The results will also be available at the app. The students have to download the NBSE app from the play store and register their roll number and date of birth to get results.

SMS

The results can also be accessed by sending SMS to the mobile number- 56070. To check their class 10 results students can type NB10<space>roll number and send it to 56070 and or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750. For class 12 results, students can either type NB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or type RESULT <space> NBSE10<space>roll number to 56750.

The board will release the provisional result gazettes from June 5. “In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, the board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 5. The centre superintendents will collect and distribute to the schools accordingly,” the chairman mentioned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd