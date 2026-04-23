Nagaland Board Results 2026 Out: Class 10 pass rate at 72.07%, Class 12 at 85.46%

Nagaland Board class 10 and 12 results can e checked from the official website--nbsenl.edu.in.(Representative Image/ Meta AI)

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Thursday declared the results of the class 10 and 12 examinations, which recorded a pass percentage of 72.07 and 85.46, respectively.

In the class 10 examination or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), a total of 22,765 candidates appeared, out of which 16,406 students passed the examination with a pass percentage of 72.07.

Aman Kumar of MGM Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped the HSLC examination with 590 marks (98.33%), securing both the NBSE Topper Award and the Governor’s Gold Medal.

He was followed by Sudhanshu Kumar of Olympic Higher Secondary School, Zunheboto with 98.00%, while the third position was jointly held by Shreya Singh of Holy Child School, Dimapur and Benchumo Tungoe of Isaiah Ability