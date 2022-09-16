NAAC withholds rating results of MSU Baroda over anonymous tip-off

Acting on an anonymous tip-off, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has withheld the results of the rating process for Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda based on allegations that it unduly tried to influence members of the peer review team that visited the university with gold, cash and other favours. Following procedure, NAAC has asked both the university and members of the peer review team to respond to the allegations, after which further action will be decided.

“Yes, we recieved an anonymous complaint and have asked all stakeholders to respond. We are still awaiting the university’s reply pending which the result has been withheld,” said NAAC director Dr S C Sharma on Thursday.

In the last week of August, university officials had said MSU Baroda’s grade was improved to A+ from A in the last cycle with considerable overall improvement in score.

Based in Bengaluru, NAAC is a government organisation that conducts qualtitative assessment and grades higher education institutes (HEI)s based on several parameters. An A++ grade or a CGPA score above 3.51 is considered the highest rating.

According to procedure, NAAC sends a peer review team of experts to HEIs for an on-ground inspection after which final score is calculated. There are very strict rules and code of conduct to be followed during the review team’s visit to ensure that experts are not unduly influenced by institutions.

According to the anonymous complaint, the schedule of the NAAC peer team for all the three days — August 25, 26 and 27 — was not given to faculty members or departments, the NAAC peer team members did not interact with important stakeholders like teachers, office and administrative staff as well as students. But there are more serious allegations that review team members were offered gold as gifts, tablets, cash in envelopes and a “wine and dine” arranged at a local resort.

Sharma, the NAAC director, said no action will be taken until the complaint is investigated.— (With Inputs from Aditi Raja in Baroda)