scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

NAAC withholds rating results of MSU Baroda over anonymous tip-off

Following procedure, NAAC has asked both the university and members of the peer review team to respond to the allegations, after which further action will be decided.

In the last week of August, university officials had said MSU Baroda's grade was improved to A+ from A in the last cycle with considerable overall improvement in score.

Acting on an anonymous tip-off, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has withheld the results of the rating process for Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda based on allegations that it unduly tried to influence members of the peer review team that visited the university with gold, cash and other favours. Following procedure, NAAC has asked both the university and members of the peer review team to respond to the allegations, after which further action will be decided.

“Yes, we recieved an anonymous complaint and have asked all stakeholders to respond. We are still awaiting the university’s reply pending which the result has been withheld,” said NAAC director Dr S C Sharma on Thursday.

In the last week of August, university officials had said MSU Baroda’s grade was improved to A+ from A in the last cycle with considerable overall improvement in score.

Based in Bengaluru, NAAC is a government organisation that conducts qualtitative assessment and grades higher education institutes (HEI)s based on several parameters. An A++ grade or a CGPA score above 3.51 is considered the highest rating.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

According to procedure, NAAC sends a peer review team of experts to HEIs for an on-ground inspection after which final score is calculated. There are very strict rules and code of conduct to be followed during the review team’s visit to ensure that experts are not unduly influenced by institutions.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

According to the anonymous complaint, the schedule of the NAAC peer team for all the three days — August 25, 26 and 27 — was not given to faculty members or departments, the NAAC peer team members did not interact with important stakeholders like teachers, office and administrative staff as well as students. But there are more serious allegations that review team members were offered gold as gifts, tablets, cash in envelopes and a “wine and dine” arranged at a local resort.

Sharma, the NAAC director, said no action will be taken until the complaint is investigated.— (With Inputs from Aditi Raja in Baroda)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 02:19:37 am
Next Story

Gujarat ex-minister held over Rs 800-crore ‘financial irregularities’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement