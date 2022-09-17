NAAC dismisses bribe charge against MSU Baroda officials, releases ratings

A DAY after The Indian Express reported that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has withheld the results of the rating for the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda based on allegations that its officials had allegedly bribed the review team, the agency dismissed the charges and decided to release the ratings.

It was reported that the NAAC had received an anonymous complaint that the university had unduly tried to influence members of the peer review team visiting the facility with gold, cash and other favours.

Dr S C Sharma director of NAAC had confirmed to The Indian Express that a complaint was received following which all stakeholders, including the peer review team and university officials, were asked to respond. The declaration of the results of the rating process was also put on hold, he said.

In response to the news article, the NAAC sent a letter stating that the results were released after the news report was published.

“We received replies from the chairman and members of the peer review team and vice-chancellor of MSU Baroda that no such incident took place… the allegations are false, frivolous and baseless,” said the letter issued by Sharma. It further stated that the NAAC has decided to declare the result on September 15.

Meanwhile, the latest rating of MSU Baroda saw the institute score A+ from A in the last cycle with a considerable overall improvement in its parameters.

Based in Bengaluru, the NAAC is a government organisation that conducts qualitative assessments and grades higher education institutes (HEI)s based on several parameters. An A++ grade or a CGPA score above 3.51 is considered the highest rating.