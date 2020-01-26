‘My brother is my motivation’: ICSI CS foundation topper Manya Shrivastava

ICSI CS foundation topper Manya Shrivastava ICSI CS foundation topper Manya Shrivastava

ICSI CS foundation results 2019: ICSI CS foundation exam topper Manya Shrivastava credited her elder brother Aman for her success, saying his motivation helped her in her exam preparations.

“I always get inspired by my brother’s role as a Chartered Accountant (CA). He always motivated me, and helped me in my study,” said Manya said.

Manya said her brother taught her to build self-belief and self-confidence after she fared poorly during her school exams.

“In my school days, when I ever failed in any subject, my brother gives me the lesson of self-belief and self-confidence. Nothing can put you down if you have faith in yourself. The self-confidence that develops through my brother’s steps towards success always motivated and inspired me,” said the topper.

A B.Com first-year student, Manya added that she never pushed herself to study hard. “There is nothing time-bound, I study as per my comfort level. For the preparation, I only follow tuition materials, and prepare the study materials and mock tests well,” said the 18-year-old.

Preparing with the help of mock tests and sample papers gives you an idea of the question papers, she added. “The students should not expect common questions, the preparation of sample papers will help them to get an idea of the question papers and the pattern,” said the Bhopal girl.

The topper also said she used social media groups to prepare for the exam. “As a CS student, you have to be active on social media to get updated. I am in social media groups, and pages which help me in my preparation.”

“After completing the ICSI CS exam, I will do specialisation in Foreign Trade from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi,” said Manya.

Reply to a question on her future ambitions, she said: “I did not plan my future but O desire to serve the country. I want to see myself as a Civil Servant.”

A total of 67.14 per cent students passed the ICSI CS foundation exam. This is a slight increase from June 2019 when 64.53 per cent cleared the same. The results including the candidates mark sheets are available at icsi.edu.

