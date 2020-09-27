West Bengal: May not wrap up 1st year UG course says Official

At 1 pm, the state Higher Education Council has convened a meeting of vice-chancellors to discuss the academic calendar. (Representational)

The state Department of Higher Education has expressed doubts about universities completing the 2020-’21 first-year undergraduate curriculum in nine months, starting November 1, as recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The 2021-’22 academic year is likely to begin on August 30, 2021.

In a recent advisory, the UGC advised universities to complete first-year undergraduate admissions by October 31, and start classes from November 1.

“After receiving a setback in holding the final year and terminal semester examinations, the state does not want to keep any dilemma. This is the first time the UGC has given detailed guidelines for the academic calendar,” said a senior education department official.

“Implementing the UGC advisory to complete admission to first year by October 31 will not be much of a problem. But we have to find a way to complete the 2020-’21 academic schedule,” the official added.

