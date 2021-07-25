Muted celebrations amid Covid curbs as ICSE, ISC results out

Even as most schools recorded good results, a few principals said students in their institutes would have preferred Board exams.

Even as most schools in the city reported a perfect 100 pass percentage at the ICSE and ISC (Class 10 and 12) results that were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday, celebrations across schools were muted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given the exceptional circumstances under which the results have been prepared, this year too, the CISCE will not be publishing the merit lists for the ICSE and ISC examinations,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE.

The Council did not conduct Class 10 ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and Class 12 ISC (Indian School Certificate) examinations this year due to the pandemic and the results were calculated on the basis of academic performance of the students over the last three years.

Even as most schools recorded good results, a few principals said students in their institutes would have preferred Board exams. At Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School, where all 115 students passed and 107 scored above 90 per cent, principal Chandrika Banerjee said students would have scored better in Board exams. “They feel they would have fared better but have now accepted their scores,” she said.

Sujata Mallick Kumar, principal, St Mary’s School, said since the results were compiled based on the performance over the last three years, sent from the respective schools to the CISCE, the scores have accurately reflected the consistent performance of the students. Of 180 ICSE students in the school, 53 per cent scored above 95 per cent in English and best of four subjects, while Ira Thakur and Tanisha Joshi jointly topped the school with 99.2 per cent score. In ISC, Gautami Thombare (99.3 per cent) emerged as the school’s Commerce topper while Riya Verma (99 per cent) was the Science topper.

Rita Katawati, principal, The Hutchings High School, said Siya Landge, scoring 99.2 per cent, had topped the ICSE result in her school. In ISC, Tanaya Devadhe topped the Humanities stream in the school with 97.5 per cent score, Puran Barot the Commerce stream with 95.75 per cent and Riya Agarwal the Science stream with 95.25 per cent. At Hadapsar’s Pawar Public School (PPS), the top spot in ICSE result was shared between Neha Pillai and Trijal Kaushal, who scored 98.6 per cent.

From the three branches of Bishop’s School, Karan Agarwal and Aaradhana Rawat from Camp topped Science and Arts stream of ISC respectively while Arya Karanjikar, with 99.4 per cent score, was the school ICSE topper.