‘Muslim girls forced to remove burqa before taking NEET’

Rafik Shek, senior inspector of Washim police station, said, “We have received their complaint. The issue was over wearing a burqa in the examination hall, and not hijab. But we will investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”

SOME OF the Muslim girls who appeared for National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) at Shantabai Gote College in Washim on Sunday, July 17, have alleged that they were forced to remove their burqa and hijab at the exam centre.

Parents of two girls have also submitted a written complaint at the Washim Police station.

Father of one of the girls and a complainant, Gazanfar Hussain, said, “There is no such rule by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam. It is suggested to reach the exam centre an hour before for frisking by lady security personnel. We reached the centre at 11.30am. But the girls were asked to remove their burqa and hijab to be able to appear for the exam.”

The administration of the examination centre, however, has maintained that it acted as per the regulations. Gajanan Kubade, Principal of the college, said, “Full sleeves are not allowed when appearing for NEET and the burqa has long sleeves.” Kubade added how the issue wasn’t raised during the exam. “It was only after the exam that the parents started making allegations,” he said.

